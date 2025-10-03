This is what happened when we went looking for suspects accused of multimillion-dollar theft ring

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News has learned new information about a multi-million dollar theft ring.

It could affect what countless shoppers pay at many big-box stores.

An indictment suggests that over about four years, Supachok Sae-Ly, Kannika Sae-Ly, and Hugo Teng posted over 21,000 transactions through Kannika Sae-Ly’s “Superwoman12” eBay account involving the sale of over $3,600,000 of stolen merchandise.

“Shoplifters would steal high-value items that were easily shoplifted, then they’d take them to the ring leaders. Ring leaders would determine what they were running for on eBay and then split the profits with the people who brought them the merchandise,” Gwinnett County Chief Deputy DA John Melvin said.

The indictment suggests that stolen merchandise was listed on the eBay account “Super Super Deals, LLC” by “Superwoman12” belonging to Kannika Sae-Ly, wife of Supachok Sae-Ly, and that once the stolen merchandise was purchased by a buyer from the eBay account, Supachok Sae-Ly, Kannika Sae-Ly, and Hugo Teng would ship the stolen merchandise to that buyer in Georgia and across the United States.

“The allegation is ‘Super Super Deals’ was ‘Super Super Crooked?’” Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne asked Melvin.

“That is actually correct, yes, sir,” Melvin said.

The indictment gave an address for the Sae-ly residence, so Winne stopped by the home to get their side of the story.

TRENDING STORIES:

When he rang Ring doorbell, someone told him that Kannick Sae-ly was not there.

“Is this Supachok Sae-ly?” Winne asked the man.

“Yes,” he answered back. “I cannot say anything.”

“Does your wife have an attorney?” Winne asked the man.

“Well, she’s going to have an attorney,” the man answered.

“Do you want to say anything about your side of the story at this point?” Winne asked the man.

“No comment, sir,” the man said.

Winne also found address information in the indictment for Hugo Teng, where a polite woman came to the door.

“I’d like to speak to Hugo Teng,” Winne told the woman.

“He’s not available,” the woman said.

“I’d like to get this side of the story?” Winne told the woman.

“OK, well, we have an attorney, so we would have to review with our attorney,” the woman said.

“It’s my job to go just as hard to get his side of the story as to get the other side, I mean, if all he wants to say is I’m not guilty…” Winne said.

“Which he’s not,” the woman said. “We just called him, he said just-- he’ll have... I’m going to give him your information, and he says he’ll give you a call.”

“We’re serious about these types of thefts. We don’t want it here,” Gwinnett County District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson said. “Typically, at any type of store that has a high theft volume, the consumers end up paying for it.

The indictment alleges that throughout the conspiracy, Supachok Sae-Ly, Kannika Sae-Ly, and Hugo Teng had no sources of inventory for their eBay activity other than stolen merchandise and that Hugo Teng and Supachok Sae-Ly held no other jobs.

©2025 Cox Media Group