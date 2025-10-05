DeKalb County neighbors worried for their safety after string of burglaries

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Residents of DeKalb County are expressing concern over a series of home break-ins that have increased in recent months.

The break-ins have been happening in areas near Second Avenue, McAfee Road, Candler Road, Whites Mill Road, and Tilson Road, with thieves reportedly targeting homes even when they appear occupied.

“This one was quicker,” said Xea Myers, a resident whose home in Decatur was targeted by burglars overnight Thursday. “You see them trying to move the cameras,” she added, describing the surveillance footage.

Myers revealed that her home was also burglarized last year, with thieves stealing jewelry, gaming equipment, and valuable items belonging to her late father.

DeKalb County Police have released video footage of three suspects believed to be connected to the string of burglaries. The suspects are described as men in their 20s or boys under the age of 18.

Some residents, fearing for their safety, chose not to appear on camera when Channel 2’s Cory James spoke to them, but confirmed that their homes have been targeted, often when they are not there.

In a particularly concerning incident, a 36-year-old woman was shot and killed last month during an attempted break-in near where Myers lives.

Myers, who is 25, expressed her fear about the situation, stating, “And you hear things like that as a 25-year-old, you know it’s very scary.” She plans to put her house up for sale and move.

