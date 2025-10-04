You can now get Ozempic and Wegovy at Costco without insurance

ATLANTA — Wholesale retailer Costco’s newest membership perk could help slim customers’ waistlines without shrinking their wallets too much.

Costco and Novo Nordisk are partnering to offer popular GLP-1 medications like Ozempic and Wegovy to members at a reduced price.

Self-paying customers, meaning without using insurance, can now access the medications through the Costco Pharmacy.

According to their website, a month-long supply is being offered for $499.

Customers will have to be enrolled in the Costco Member Prescription Program and have a prescription for the medication.

“This exemplifies our commitment to expanding patient access to FDA-approved medicines,” Novo Nordisk said when making the announcement.

Novo Nordisk offers the medication at the same price for self-paying patients on its own website.

Both Ozempic and Wegovy are FDA-approved GLP-1 prescription injectables used to manage Type 2 diabetes. They are also widely prescribed for weight loss and weight management.

