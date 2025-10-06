‘Beloved student’: 15-year-old Georgia sophomore killed in head-on crash

LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia community is left heartbroken after a crash over the weekend claimed the life of a high school student and left three others injured, including his family members.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, the crash occurred Sunday, around 12:44 a.m. on State Route 31, just south of State Route 117.

GSP said for an unknown reason, a green Ford Ranger, traveling north, crossed the center line and collided with a southbound red Kia Soul head-on just south of State Route 117.

“Our West Laurens Raiders and Team Laurens family are deeply saddened by the sudden loss of our beloved student, sophomore Isaiah Freeman,” said a statement from the Laurens County School District.

GSP said the Ford Ranger was driven by an unidentified man who was taken to Fairview Park Hospital. The Kia Soul was occupied by a female driver and two male passengers. The driver of the Kia Soul, who was the mother of the passengers, was unresponsive at the scene.

Isaiah Freeman, a sophomore at West Laurens High School, died at the scene. His twin brother, Jeremiah, and their mother, Vivian, were hospitalized, with Jeremiah being airlifted to the Children’s Hospital in Augusta.

Kimberly Delgado, the organizer of the GoFundMe, says her aunt Vivian and Jeremiah are both fighting through their injuries.

“Vivian is in critical condition, with her daughters Chynna and Raven and her grandchild Camryn by her side,” Delgado said.

Loved ones say Isaiah was a beautiful soul who touched everyone he knew.

“Isaiah was a respectful, beautiful soul, an aspiring artist with an entrepreneurial spirit, who had so many dreams he was just beginning to chase. He touched everyone who knew him and will be deeply missed,” the GoFundMe states.

Our West Laurens Raiders and Team Laurens family are deeply saddened by the sudden loss of our beloved student,... Posted by Laurens County School District on Sunday, October 5, 2025

The Laurens County School District is raising funds to assist the Freeman family with medical and funeral expenses. Donations can be made at West Laurens High School or through the GoFundMe page.

Click here if you would like to contribute.

Students are encouraged to wear purple or lime green on Tuesday to honor Isaiah’s memory. Counselors and social workers will be available to support students and staff.

