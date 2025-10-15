Cobb woman caught with 130 pounds of meth during traffic stop, troopers say

OMAHA, NE — A Smyrna woman is behind bars after troopers said they found a substantial amount of methamphetamine during a traffic stop.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Just before 7 p.m., on Saturday, troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol pulled a Nissan Altima over for speeding on Interstate 80 eastbound.

Officials said troopers became suspicious that criminal activity occurred during the stop.

TRENDING STORIES:

A Papillion police K9 sniffed out illegal drugs coming from the car, authorities said.

As troopers searched the car, they found several trash bags in the truck, containing meth, authorities said.

The NSP said the meth weighed a total of 130 pounds.

The driver, Iesha Smith, 47, of Smyrna, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. She was booked into the Sarpy County Jail on a $1 million bond.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group