Neighbors brace for answers after police find missing 6-month-old baby’s body

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The search for a missing baby in Clayton County came to a tragic end on Tuesday evening.

Investigators confirmed that officers found the body of a baby outside the same apartment complex where a father reported his son missing.

Privacy screens shielded neighbors from the crime scene in the woods.

“Horrific,” said Tracy Karch.

Karch and her neighbors have been waiting for answers since Sunday morning.

That’s when a father in their apartment complex said robbers kidnapped his 6-month-old baby, Nnakai Pratt, right out of his car seat.

“It’s scary when it hits this close to home,” said Chasity Lipscomb.

As the investigation into the kidnapping moved forward Sunday, detectives said they became suspicious of foul play.

They arrested the child’s father for unrelated charges, and they named him a suspect in the baby’s disappearance the same day.

“This has been very disturbing for a lot of people here, me included,” said Karch. “It’s been very upsetting because we know so many people who are involved.”

For days, the Clayton County Police Department searched for the baby around the apartment complex on Valley Hill Road.

They used dogs to trace scent. They scoured the area for surveillance video.

Then, on Tuesday, before 7 p.m., police taped off a dumpster at the complex with a play pen on top.

In the woods near the complex’s entrance, the crime scene barrier screens went up, and police confirmed they found a baby’s body.

The Clayton County Medical Examiner’s Office will have to confirm if that baby is Nnakai Pratt.

“Very heartbroken,” said Karch. “It’s going to be devastating to this community. This community has been praying and hoping for the baby to be returned, but as time goes by, and he’s so little and just defenseless, we kind of knew from the first day.”

Police have not named the baby’s mother as of Tuesday night.

They have not said what unrelated charges they arrested the father for.

Court records show he has been accused of child cruelty and family violence in the past.

The child cruelty case is listed as disposed, and records do not specify the outcome of that case.

He pleaded not guilty to the case involving family violence charges. That case is still pending.be

