Father suspected in 6-month-old baby’s disappearance in Clayton County; evidence of foul play

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police said Monday that the father of the 6-month-old child reported missing a day ago is now a suspect in the investigation.

Antonio Pearce, the father of 6-month-old Nnakai Pratt, has been arrested on unrelated charges while the search continues, Channel 2’s Tom Jones learned.

Officers responded to a call Sunday morning at the 100 block of Valley Hill Road. Police said Pearce told them he had been robbed at gunpoint of his valuables, and his baby had been taken.

Detectives now call those details “highly questionable” after investigating and finding evidence suggesting foul play.

Another woman was taken in for questioning. She told Channel 2 that she was dating Pearce but did not know he had any children.

Nnakai also has a twin sibling.

A car near the home was taken away by tow truck Monday while police were on the scene.

Chanetta Harris, a neighbor, said she thought police waited too long to take the woman into custody.

“She’s in the same residence as him, so they should have confiscated the vehicle yesterday,” Harris said. “They gave her too much time to clean it.”

Several police cars were in the area Monday, and a search was being done in the nearby woods as well as around the apartment complex. Law enforcement officials also used a drone to assist in the search.

Clayton County police said Pearce faces charges at this time of marijuana possession, improper child restraint and driving on a suspended license. He is being held in the Clayton County jail.

People who live nearby said police had spent around 12 hours searching.

“I’m still hoping they’ll call and say they got the baby, but nobody’s called yet,” said neighbor Meshia Sikes. “This is sad, and this is also just disturbing to have to keep waking up to see them looking for a 6-month-old baby.”

Nnakai is described as 2 feet 1 inch tall, weighing 11 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

The CCPD said he has been placed on the Georgia Crime Information Center and the National Crime Information Center as missing.

The police are urging anyone with information about Pratt’s whereabouts or who may have seen anything suspicious to contact them immediately at 770-477-3747 or dial 911.

