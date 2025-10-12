6-month-old baby reported missing in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A search is underway for a missing baby boy, according to Clayon County police.

Nnakai Pratt, a 6-month-old, has been reported missing from 100 Valley Hill Rd, Riverdale, GA, after being taken by unknown suspects, police said.

Clayton County police said they responded to the incident just before 8:30 a.m. on Sunday. Pratt was taken in an unknown direction, and there are currently no leads on the suspects or the vehicle involved.

Pratt is described as 2 feet 1 inch tall, weighing 11 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

The CCPD said he has been placed on the Georgia Crime Information Center (GCIC) and the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as missing.

The police are urging anyone with information about Pratt’s whereabouts or who may have seen anything suspicious to contact them immediately at 770-477-3747 or dial 911.

