Man poses as teen to lure 13-year-old to his Georgia home, police say

VALDOSTA, Ga. — Police in Georgia are calling a child molestation case ‘disturbing’ after they said a 44-year-old man went to great lengths to lure a child to his home.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Thursday, Valdosta police found a missing 13-year-old girl at a home in the 900 block of Pine Cone Circle in Valdosta. The girl had been reported missing from Mobile County, Ala., on Monday, after she was seen getting into a vehicle.

“This case is extremely disturbing, and our department will be diligent to ensure a thorough investigation is conducted. We are committed to protecting children and holding offenders accountable for crimes against them,” said Chief Leslie Manahan.

Police said the child’s mother informed Alabama authorities that her daughter had been communicating with a man through social media who appeared to be misrepresenting his age. Witnesses described the vehicle the teenager entered, which led detectives to the residence on Pine Cone Circle.

When detectives arrived at the home, they found the suspected vehicle belonging to Scott Daniel Davis, 44, in the driveway. Davis and the teen were discovered in the backyard, where the girl’s appearance had been altered, including changes to her hair color and a cut, police said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Investigations revealed that Davis had been communicating with the young girl for months, initially claiming to be 15 years old and later 16. The teen believed she was in a relationship with Davis and stated that he picked her up in Mobile, Ala., and drove her to Valdosta.

According to VPD, when they first arrived in Valdosta on Monday evening, Davis and the victim stayed at a hotel. Then, on Tuesday evening, Davis took her to his home. Davis had a tent set up in a secluded wooded area in his backyard, where he told the victim she needed to stay in during the day, police said. Davis had the victim believing that he lived at the house with his mother, and he would get in trouble if his mother knew that the victim was there.

Police said Davis allegedly kept the child hidden from his family, living a double life. Between Monday evening and his arrest on Thursday, he is alleged to have engaged in inappropriate sexual contact with the 13-year-old multiple times.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Davis was charged with multiple felonies, including two counts of aggravated child molestation, aggravated sexual battery, interstate interference with child custody, and child molestation.

Detectives executed a search warrant at his home, uncovering computer hard drives, firearms, and other evidence for analysis.

The victim has been reunited with her mother, and detectives are collaborating with several agencies, including the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office and the Child Advocacy Center, to assist the victim.

Davis remains in custody at Lowndes County Jail.

©2025 Cox Media Group