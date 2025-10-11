Eternal flame at Martin Luther King Jr.’s Atlanta burial site destroyed

ATLANTA — A man is facing charges after damaging the eternal flame at Martin Luther King Jr.’s burial site.

Police say Brent Jones, 26, urinated in the reflecting pool and damaged the eternal flame at the site.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A family visiting the area told Channel 2 Action News that they wanted to visit the burial site, but showed up Saturday morning to find it destroyed.

They shared photos that showed broken pieces strewn across the area.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police say that Jones was taken into custody.

According to Fulton County jail records, Jones is charged with public indecency, trespassing, criminal damage and obstruction.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group