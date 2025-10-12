Man identified in officer-involved shooting in Atlanta

ATLANTA — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Atlanta that resulted in the death of a 44-year-old man.

The incident occurred near Irby Avenue NW and Caine Hill Place NW.

The GBI said an off-duty Atlanta Police Department officer became aware of an argument involving Linton Blackwell, 44.

According to the GBI, the officer approached Blackwell, who walked away towards a parking lot and entered a car.

Authorities say, Blackwell put an item in the small of his back after entering the car. The officer approached him and issued commands related to a gun before discharging his weapon, hitting Blackwell, the GBI said.

Several officers provided aid to Blackwell, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.

Officials said, a handgun was recovered at the location. The officer was not injured.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation into the shooting, and once complete, the case file will be sent to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office for review.

