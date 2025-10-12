Delta celebrates 100 years with big birthday bash at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

ATLANTA — On Saturday, tens of thousands of employees of Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines celebrated the company’s centennial bash at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Delta turned 100 years old this year.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian addressed the employees at the celebration.

“We said let’s find the biggest space in Atlanta we could find, and I think this is it,” he said. “Delta is a historic company, has so much meaning here in the community. The fact that we not only have our employees, we have their families, their spouses, their relatives, it’s community day.”

In the crowd were some of the employees who’ve made a career at metro Atlanta’s largest employer.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“It’s a company that I’m proud to work for and I specifically sought it,” safety employee Alaina Anlauf said.

“I will complete 18 years in January,” flight attendant Kikki Mattocks said.

Charisse Evans, Delta Air Lines Vice President Customer Service Field Support and Cargo, has seen a lot working at Delta for 40 years.

“I’ve been here through quite a bit, I’ve seen a lot, 9/11, bankruptcy,” she said. “One thing about us as Delta people, we are very resilient, and it seems like when times were tough, we get even tougher and we lock arms.”

Atlanta rapper Ludacris was one of the musical performers at the celebration.

And football legend Tom Brady was there greeting employees.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group