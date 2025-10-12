Eternal flame at Martin Luther King Jr.’s Atlanta burial site vandalized

ATLANTA — A 26-year-old man has been charged with vandalizing the Eternal Flame at the King Center in Atlanta early Saturday morning.

Brent Jones is accused of damaging the Eternal Flame and urinating in the reflection pool at the King Center around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday. He faces charges including public indecency and criminal damage.

“The Eternal Flame still burns with love, and we continue to welcome everyone with open arms and gratitude for the incredible support of our beloved community. The dream lives on,” the King Center said in a statement.

Mitch Blaylock, who witnessed the damage during his drive through Atlanta, expressed his thoughts on the incident. “Even though someone tried to snuff out this flame, it sends a searingly clear message,” Blaylock told Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers.

Despite the vandalism, the King Center reported minimal damage and remains open to visitors.

However, the nearby National Historic Site, which includes Martin Luther King Jr.’s childhood home and the old Ebenezer Baptist Church, is closed due to the government shutdown.

The King Center continues to welcome visitors, standing resilient in the face of the recent vandalism. “The light will shine through the darkness,” Blaylock remarked, “You can’t stomp on King’s legacy.”

