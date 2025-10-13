Police activity at home of missing 6-month-old baby in Clayton County; father arrested

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police searched Monday for a 6-month old child reported missing, with activity at the apartment complex where the family lives.

Nnakai Pratt was reported missing from 100 block of Valley Hill Road in Riverdale. In the initial release from police Sunday, they said he was taken by unknown suspects.

Clayton County police confirmed to Channel 2’s Tom Jones on Monday that they have arrested the baby’s father, Antonio Pearce, on unrelated charges. Those include marijuana possession, improper child restraint and driving on a suspended license.

He is being held in the Clayton County jail.

Investigators are working to determine the fact on the baby’s disappearance, so they have not released many other details.

Several police cars were in the area Monday, and a search was being done in the nearby woods as well as around the apartment complex. Law enforcement officials also used a drone to assist in the search.

A car near the home was taken away by tow truck while police were on the scene.

“I’m still hoping they’ll call and say they got the baby, but nobody’s called yet,” said neighbor Meshia Sikes. “This is sad, and this is also just disturbing to have to keep waking up to see them looking for a 6-month-old baby.”

Nnakai is described as 2 feet 1 inch tall, weighing 11 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

The CCPD said he has been placed on the Georgia Crime Information Center and the National Crime Information Center as missing.

The police are urging anyone with information about Pratt’s whereabouts or who may have seen anything suspicious to contact them immediately at 770-477-3747 or dial 911.

