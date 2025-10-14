‘Let’s find this child’: Clayton County police search area around missing 6-month-old’s home

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police returned Tuesday to the apartment complex where they believe a 6-month-old baby disappeared under suspicious circumstances.

Channel 2’s Tom Jones reported from the scene on Tuesday as police placed crime scene tape around a dumpster at the apartment complex where baby Nnakai Pratt disappeared from

They also continued to search a wooded area they have spent the last couple of days combing through to find Nnakai.

The child’s father, Antonio Pearce, lives in an apartment near there and reported him missing Sunday morning.

Investigators identified Pearce as a suspect in Nnakai’s disappearance, and he was arrested on unrelated charges.

Police told Jones they were examining the evidence they have collected, and that would determine where they would search next.

Officials also have talked to neighbors and checked around dumpsters.

In the meantime, the chairwoman of the Clayton County Commission asked anyone who knows what happened to get in touch with police.

“Clayton County: Let’s work together,” said Chairwoman Alieka Anderson Henry. “Let’s buckle down. Let’s find this child. Because that child is out there somewhere, and we need to know what happened.

