City of Covington ends funding for ice rink maintenance

COVINGTON, Ga. — The City of Covington will no longer pay to maintain its ice rink.

At a Monday city council meeting, city leaders voted to cancel funding for the maintenance of the ice rink unanimously.

According to discussion at the meeting, it would save the city about $25,000, though they will continue paying utilities for the rink.

During the discussion, officials said the company that handled ice rink maintenance was no longer working in their area, so it added difficulty and extra costs to maintaining the rink.

While city officials looked for potential private sponsors to help maintain the ice, efforts were unsuccessful, according to the city council discussion.

As a result, the ice rink that was operated by Covington is no longer being maintained.

