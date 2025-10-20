Man vanishes from Lenox Square while visiting Atlanta

ATLANTA — A Texas man disappeared after he was last seen at Lenox Square last week.

The Atlanta Police Department issued a missing person bulletin for 20-year-old Christopher Chapman.

Police said Chapman and his girlfriend were visiting from Houston, Texas and went to Lenox Square on Oct. 15. At some point during their visit, Chapman disappeared. He was last seen near the Food Court.

Anyone who has information on his whereabouts is urged to contact police at 404-546-4235.

