I-75 lanes will be closed for more bridge pothole repairs in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Transportation will close several lanes on Interstate 75 to finish repairing a bridge with a large pothole.

Channel 2 Action News This Morning first told you about the pothole and pieces of concrete that fell from the bridge in Clayton County on Wednesday.

A temporary fix is in place, but Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields learned the repairs could last through the weekend.

Crews will be out there again late Friday night to continue the work between the Mt. Zion Blvd and Hwy 54 exits. Only one lane will be open starting at 9 p.m.

Shields says the best alternate routes will be Interstate 675, Hwy. 42, Hwy. 41 or Hwy. 155.

GDOT plans to have the repairs done by Sunday as long as the weather cooperates.

