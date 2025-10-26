Woman celebrating birthday killed during shootout in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was shot and killed early Sunday morning at a gas station in DeKalb County. Police responded to reports of a shooting around 2:27 a.m. on Moreland Avenue.

DeKalb County police have identified the victim as Kinaya Hightower.

Officials say Hightower, who was celebrating her birthday, was an innocent bystander caught in a shootout between individuals at a car meet-up.

Hightower’s family members told Channel 2’s Bryan Mims that she was supposed to be turning 22 on Tuesday.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains open and ongoing.

DeKalb County police are urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward. Tips can be sent anonymously through the free DeKalb County PD Tip411 app or by texting ‘DKPD’ to 847411, followed by the tip.

