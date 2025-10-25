Cobb Galleria Centre gets a new name to go along with major renovation

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Not only is the Cobb Galleria Centre getting a major facelift, it’s also getting a new name.

It will now be known as the Cobb Convention Center-Atlanta.

The property is owned by the Cobb-Marietta Coliseum & Exhibit Hall Authority.

A $190 million renovation and expansion project began last month. The project is scheduled to be completed by early 2027.

The project is planned to occur in phases, with the convention center closing for the last four months of 2025 and reopening in January 2026.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

During 2026, the Cobb Convention Center-Atlanta will remain open, hosting trade shows, expos, meetings, conventions, and social events in the exhibit halls and ballroom.

The Galleria Specialty Shops and second-floor meeting rooms will be demolished and replaced by a new two-story grand entryway, a 7,200-square-foot junior ballroom, and 11 new meeting rooms.

An 11,000-square-foot outdoor event courtyard and a separate garden will allow natural lighting to penetrate interior conference room spaces.

The renovation will also feature a new parking deck with covered, all-weather access and an overall addition of 13,000 square feet of indoor event space.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group