Major renovation at Cobb Galleria Centre begins

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Cobb-Marietta Coliseum & Exhibit Hall Authority has begun a $190 million renovation and expansion project at the Cobb Galleria Centre, set to be completed by early 2027.

The renovation and expansion are planned to occur in phases, with the convention center closing for the last four months of 2025 and reopening in January 2026.

During 2026, the Cobb Galleria Centre will remain open, hosting trade shows, expos, meetings, conventions, and social events in the exhibit halls and ballroom.

The project includes the demolition of Galleria Specialty Shops and second-floor meeting rooms, making way for a new two-story grand entryway, a 7,200-square-foot junior ballroom, and 11 new meeting rooms.

An 11,000-square-foot outdoor event courtyard and a separate garden will allow natural lighting to penetrate interior conference room spaces.

The renovation will also feature a new parking deck with covered, all-weather access and an overall addition of 13,000 square feet of indoor event space.

In January 2026, the rotunda, ballroom, and common areas will receive a major facelift, including new carpet, wall coverings, wood finishes, and modern chandeliers.

The 144,000-square-foot exhibit halls will have updated entrance areas, upgraded restrooms, new electrical floor boxes, and LED lighting throughout.

