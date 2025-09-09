Georgia couple captured in Louisiana accused of defrauding pet owners, mishandling cremains

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — A Camden County couple has been arrested in Louisiana on charges of defrauding grieving pet owners through their crematory business.

The arrests follow an investigation by Kingsland police into Compassionate Care Pet Crematory Services, where Nader and Amanda Rayan allegedly mishandled animal remains and scammed families out of thousands of dollars.

Becky Morris of Hortense told WJCL-TV that her family lost about $10,000 to the crematory.

“There’s just stickers with names scribbled on it. Some of them had Ziploc baggies. Three pets didn’t even return,” Morris said.

The Kingsland Police Department, in collaboration with other agencies, executed a search warrant at the crematory on Aug. 26.

Investigators reported finding evidence of mishandled remains behind the business.

This is not the first legal issue for the Rayans, who were previously arrested in 2016 in Florida in connection with a funeral home fraud scheme, the TV station reported.

Police described the case as “one of the most disturbing” they have handled.

The Rayans face multiple fraud charges as the investigation continues, leaving affected families seeking justice for their lost pets.

