5 students sent to the hospital after north GA school bus crash; driver cited

WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — A crash involving a school bus in northwest Georgia on Tuesday morning sent several students to the hospital.

Georgia State Patrol says a Walker County school bus was traveling down Cook Road just after 7 a.m. when the driver lost control in a turn and crashed into a tree.

GSP says there was so much damage to the front of the bus that the door would not open.

Photos shared with WTVC in Chattanooga, Tenn. show significant damage to the front right side of the bus where the door is.

There were 37 students on the bus, 10 of whom complained of injury.

Five of those 10 students were taken to TC Thompson’s Children’s Hospital in Chattanooga, Tenn.

The 48-year-old bus driver was cited for failure to maintain lane.

All of the other students were released to their parents or another school bus sent by Walker County.

