Weapon found at Cobb high school; 3 students in custody

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Three students are in police custody after a weapon was found at Pebblebrook High School’s campus in Cobb County.
Channel 2 Action News is on the way to the school. Get all the latest details LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 4:00 p.m.
School district officials say the high school went into a Code Red lockdown on Tuesday morning due to an altercation and a weapon.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
All three students involved were apprehended. Their identities have not been released
“Although none of our Vapor Wake Canine Detection teams were on-site at the time, our staff acted quickly to secure the building and all students are safe,” the district said in a statement.
TRENDING STORIES:
- DeKalb firefighter was trying to rescue firefighter when he died in the line of duty
- Former Lithia Springs HS teacher pleads guilty to sexual relationship with student for 10 years
- ‘Be careful where you get your gas,’ woman says after water found in car’s fuel
It’s unclear if any shots were fired.
No injuries have been reported.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group