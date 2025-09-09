Weapon found at Cobb high school; 3 students in custody

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Three students are in police custody after a weapon was found at Pebblebrook High School’s campus in Cobb County.

Channel 2 Action News is on the way to the school. Get all the latest details LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 4:00 p.m.

School district officials say the high school went into a Code Red lockdown on Tuesday morning due to an altercation and a weapon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

All three students involved were apprehended. Their identities have not been released

“Although none of our Vapor Wake Canine Detection teams were on-site at the time, our staff acted quickly to secure the building and all students are safe,” the district said in a statement.

TRENDING STORIES:

It’s unclear if any shots were fired.

No injuries have been reported.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group