‘Be careful where you get your gas,’ woman says after water found in car’s fuel

LOGANVILLE, Ga. — Premium gas sales have been halted at a Chevron station in Walton County after a customer’s vehicle was damaged by contaminated fuel.

The incident occurred on Aug. 29 at the Chevron on Lawrenceville Road in Loganville, where Leslie Crawford’s car broke down after she filled it with premium gas that was later found to be 10% water.

“Be careful where you get your gas because you never can tell,” warned Leslie Crawford, the affected customer.

“It’s been very frustrating. I’ve been without my car since it happened,” she told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson.

Crawford recounted how her car began shaking.

“It started shaking and then when I looked down and saw the check engine light had came on,” she said.

Mechanics discovered yellowish and cloudy fuel in her tank, which was confirmed by state tests to contain 10% water.

The repairs to her vehicle are expected to cost more than $1,000 as mechanics had to dismantle parts of the car to address the damage.

“They had to take everything apart,” Crawford said.

She attempted to discuss compensation with the gas station owner but has yet to receive a response.

State regulators have indicated that gas stations are responsible for providing compensation for contaminated fuel incidents.

I just went in and tried to explain to them. But they’re telling me, ‘No, nothing’s wrong with my gas. You’re lying,’” she said.

“It’s insult to injury, if you ask me,” she said.

When Johnson went inside to ask the owner about making customers whole, I was told he would get back to me.

Crawford is still waiting for a phone call, too.

She emphasized the importance of raising awareness among the community about their rights when dealing with such issues.

“Bringing awareness to the community makes a big difference,” she said.

State inspectors have not yet confirmed when they will revisit the station to ensure the issue is resolved.

