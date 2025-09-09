Convicted murderer on the loose after leaving north GA work detail

AUGUSTA, Ga. — A man who is supposed to be serving a life sentence for murder is not currently in custody.

The Georgia Department of Corrections confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that Stacy Huggins did not return from a work detail last week.

According to court records obtained by Channel 2 Action News, Huggins took a negotiated guilty plea in Fulton County on a felony murder charge in June 1990.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Huggins has been housed at the Augusta Transitional Center for the last nine months and has been working at the Bolivia Lumber Company.

On Sept. 4, the GDC says Huggins was not at the lumber company at the end of his shift.

Since then, U.S. Marshals and local law enforcement have been searching for him.

TRENDING STORIES:

Transitional centers are the GDC’s lowest security facilities, and inmates housed there are given counseling and assistance in finding outside work to help them with reentry.

“Unfortunately, Inmate Huggins chose not to take advantage of this opportunity by walking away from his place of employment; therefore, we have dedicated resources toward swift action and recapture,” a GDC spokesperson said in a statement.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group