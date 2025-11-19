MARTA Breeze upgrade continues across metro Atlanta, installations coming to 5 more stations

ATLANTA — Detours are in place at five MARTA stations as the Breeze system upgrade continues across the metro area.

According to MARTA, equipment installations are still heading to stations throughout the transit system, with new faregates and ticket vending machines coming, beginning Monday.

“MARTA’s Breeze system, including Breeze cards and tickets, faregates and validators, ticket vending machines, and the mobile app will be updated and modernized by spring 2026,” according to officials.

New “Better Breeze” equipment is already in place, though not activated, at Dunwoody Station, East Point Station, Lindbergh Center Station, Ashby Station and Georgia State Station, MARTA said.

While upgrades are rolling out, MARTA said customers should “pay attention to signs and announcements at rail stations denoting which faregates are closed for construction to ensure smooth travels. Note that this is a systemwide project and the phased construction approach will mean new faregates may be installed but not yet usable.”

In the meantime, current Breeze cards and the mobile app won’t work on new equipment, so to avoid being railroaded, make sure to go to the right gates and continue using the current Breeze mobile app.

Starting Monday, here’s what MARTA customers can expect to see detours and upgrades underway:

Monday, Nov. 24, 2025 - West End Station South faregates closed. Use north faregates. Customers who park in the south lot should follow signs on either side of the station to reach the north faregates. Please allow extra time.

South faregates closed. Use north faregates. Customers who park in the south lot should follow signs on either side of the station to reach the north faregates. Please allow extra time. Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025 - North Springs Station West (bus loop) faregates closed. Follow signs to east faregates on other side of station.

West (bus loop) faregates closed. Follow signs to east faregates on other side of station. Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2025 - Kensington Station East and west faregates at ends of concourse closed. Bus loop faregates remain open. ADA customers should allow extra time for their trip. Customers approaching from the north parking lot should follow signs leading to the bus loop faregates.

East and west faregates at ends of concourse closed. Bus loop faregates remain open. ADA customers should allow extra time for their trip. Customers approaching from the north parking lot should follow signs leading to the bus loop faregates. Monday, Dec. 1, 2025 – Doraville Station South faregates currently closed. Remaining faregates will be under construction starting Monday, Dec. 1. Use emergency gates for access. Customers must have fare to exit at destination.

South faregates currently closed. Remaining faregates will be under construction starting Monday, Dec. 1. Use emergency gates for access. Customers must have fare to exit at destination. Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025 – Indian Creek Station East (bus loop) faregates closed. Use west faregates.

Here’s a look at what that means for each spot:

Dunwoody Station - Upper concourse faregates closed. Use emergency gates for access. Customers must have fare to exit at destination.

Upper concourse faregates closed. Use emergency gates for access. Customers must have fare to exit at destination. East Point Station - South faregates closed. Use north entrance. Plan additional travel time.

South faregates closed. Use north entrance. Plan additional travel time. Lindbergh Center Station - Northwest and Southwest faregates closed. Use northeast faregates across from MARTA HQ.

Northwest and Southwest faregates closed. Use northeast faregates across from MARTA HQ. Ashby Station - East faregates closed. Use west faregates.

East faregates closed. Use west faregates. Georgia State Station - All faregates under construction. Use emergency gates to access station. Customers must have fare to exit at destination.

