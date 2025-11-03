MARTA Breeze upgrade gets on track in metro Atlanta

DUNWOODY, Ga. — MARTA started its rollout of the new Breeze ticketing and fare system across the metro Atlanta area.

The first station getting the work underway is Dunwoody Station. To make that happen, equipment is being installed and the upper concourse faregates are closed.

Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach reported on the changes last Monday, showing MARTA’s new system, which officials call a “game-changer.”

Over the next week, the East Point, Lindbergh Center, Ashby and Georgia State stations will also have the new systems installed.

MARTA said customers should make sure to pay attention to signs and announcements at the various rail stations to see which faregates will be closed for construction.

As this is a systemwide project, MARTA said the phased construction will include new faregates but they won’t be open for business right away.

Here’s what MARTA said to expect, starting Monday:

Monday, Nov. 3, 2025 - Dunwoody Station: Upper concourse faregates close. Use emergency gates for access. Customers must have fare to exit at destination.

Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025 - East Point Station: South faregates close. Use north entrance. Plan additional travel time.

South faregates close. Use north entrance. Plan additional travel time. Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025 – Lindbergh Center Station

Northwest faregates close. Use northeast faregates across from MARTA HQ.

Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025 – Ashby Station: East faregates close. Use West faregates.

Monday, Nov. 10, 2025 – Georgia State Station: All faregates under construction. Third floor access will close. Use emergency gates on ground floor to access station. Customers must have fare to exit at destination.

The current Breeze cards will not work on new equipment yet, nor will mobile apps.

Once the new Better Breeze system is fully operational, contactless payments will be available, along with a safer, more secure transit experience, according to officials.

Fares for one-way trips are expected to remain $2.50, unchanged.

MARTA said regional partners CobbLinc, Ride Gwinnett and ATL transit will also move to the new system, with more information to come.

