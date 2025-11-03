Georgia firefighter recovering after being attacked with sword outside gas station

WRIGHTSVILLE, Ga. — A firefighter who was attacked by a man with a sword is recovering in the hospital.

Chad Wombles was outside a Wrightsville gas station chatting with a friend of his who happened to be a police officer.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says that’s when Diamond Daspin Seltzer, 32, approached the men and attacked Wombles with a Wakizashi sword.

The firefighter was severely injured, but the officer fired at Seltzer, striking and killing him.

Family members say that Seltzer severed Wombles’ right hand and the thumb on his left hand.

“While we hope and pray for the best, the injuries and their implications are substantial and hard to comprehend or predict,” they wrote in an online fundraiser.

A GoFundMe campaign set up to help offset medical costs has already raised more than $22,000.

The officer who fired at Seltzer was not injured in the incident.

