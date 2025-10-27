Armed man attacks Georgia police officer, firefighter, officials say

WRIGHTSVILLE, Ga. — A Georgia police officer shot an unidentified man who attacked him and a firefighter with a large bladed weapon early Monday morning, according to officials.

The Wrightville Police Department said the incident happened at midnight in front of Sidetrack at 6680 East College Street.

According to authorities, a Wrightsville police officer and a local firefighter were chatting when an unidentified man approached them and suddenly began swinging a large bladed weapon.

The WPD said the attacker posed an immediate threat to the lives of both the officer and the firefighter, prompting the officer to use deadly force.

The attacker was shot multiple times and taken by ambulance to a medical facility, police said. His current condition is unknown.

Officials said the firefighter suffered severe injuries to his arms from the attack and was taken to a medical facility by a deputy. He is expected to survive.

The officer involved in the shooting was unharmed during the incident.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been notified and is now handling the investigation, as per agency protocol.

No names have been released as the investigation is still active.

