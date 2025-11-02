Georgia community mourns death of middle school student

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — A middle school student has passed away over the weekend, the school district announced.

Butts County School System stated the child was a Henderson Middle School student.

The school district expressed profound sadness over the loss and extended thoughts and prayers to the student’s family, friends, and the entire school community.

“This is a devastating loss, and our thoughts and prayers are with the student’s family, friends and everyone in our school community who may be affected,” said Brent Lowe, Superintendent of Butts County School System.

In response to the tragedy, counselors and support staff are available at the Henderson Middle School media center to assist students and staff in processing the news.

The student’s age and identity were not released.

School officials said out of respect for the family’s privacy, no additional details about the student’s death will be released at this time.

