MARTA bus rapid transit riders will pay fares in advance to speed up boarding

ATLANTA — Riders on the GA 400 Bus Rapid Transit line will pay their fares before boarding their bus and validate their tickets as they board.

Jonathan Hunt, MARTA’s interim general manager/CEO, gave the Fulton County Commission the transit agency’s quarterly update to the commissioners on Oct. 1. He said the advance purchases will allow customers to board through all doors of the bus, thus minimizing wait times at each station.

Riders on all buses and trains will start using MARTA’s new automated fare collection system in spring 2026. Hunt said it will incorporate new faregates, a new app, Breeze Card vending machines, and Breeze Cards, plus a new virtual wallet option. Construction has begun on the fare gate installation.

Hunt said the GA 400 Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) line will run between Windward Parkway Park and Ride in Alpharetta and the North Springs MARTA Station in Sandy Springs.

The BRT route is part of the Georgia Department of Transportation’s (GDOT) State Route 400 Express Lanes project, expected to be completed in 2031. BRT buses will operate on the express lanes. According to Hunt, those lanes will be built by SR 400 Peach Partners, a GDOT partner.

