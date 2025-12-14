MARTA’s Better Breeze installation scheduled for 3 stations this month

ATLANTA — Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority is advancing its systemwide installation of the Better Breeze fare collection system.

The new system will modernize faregates, validators, ticket vending machines and the mobile app, ensuring minimal disruption to rail and bus services during the phased installation.

Installation of new faregates and ticket vending machines will start at H.E. Holmes Station on Dec. 15. This will require customers to use alternate entrances and allowing extra time for entry.

Civic Center Station will see faregate closures on Dec. 16, with customers advised to use alternate faregates on each platform.

Midtown Station will experience faregate closures on Dec. 22, with customers needing to use north faregates facing 10th Street.

Construction is ongoing at several stations, including West End, North Springs, Kensington and others, with signs and announcements guiding customers through detours.

The Better Breeze system will introduce contactless payment options, new Breeze cards, and a new mobile app, enhancing security and convenience for riders.

Reduced fare and mobility customers can opt for a new card or download the new app, with support available from MARTA’s Reduced Fare office.

Regional transit partners like CobbLinc and Ride Gwinnett will also transition to the Better Breeze system, with further information to be provided by respective transit agencies.

As MARTA continues the installation of the Better Breeze system, it said customers can expect improved fare payment options and enhanced security across the transit network by spring 2026.

