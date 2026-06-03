New photos released of ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in Georgia State MARTA stabbing

ATLANTA — MARTA police and Crimestoppers Atlanta have released new surveillance images of a suspect wanted for a stabbing at a rail station.

The stabbing occurred May 24 at the Georgia State MARTA station.

The call for help came in around 1:30 p.m. Sunday when a man told dispatchers someone just stabbed him repeatedly. The man was taken to the hospital, but survived.

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On Tuesday, MARTA police released photos of the suspect they are searching for and said he should be considered “armed and dangerous.” Investigators say do not approach him and call MARTA police or Det. Halliburton at 404-406-4266.

Crimestoppers Atlanta is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

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This isn’t the only stabbing that MARTA police have investigated within the two weeks.

Margaret Swan, 66, was riding a northbound train from the Lakewood Station to Oakland City Station around 11:25 a.m. on May 30 when a man randomly attacked her.

MARTA police arrested John Elijah Matthews, 25, who also faces a federal charge in Swan’s death.

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