‘Major win’: Production of ‘Superman’ movie added more than $82 million to GA economy, studio says

ATLANTA — The newest “Superman” movie had a strong opening weekend, with $122 million in U.S. and Canada ticket sales.

But no matter how DC Studios’ “Superman” ultimately performs at the box office, the movie’s production has proved to be blockbuster for the local economy, according to data from the studio.

The metro area garnered more than $82.7 million in economic activity from the 68 days of filming.

The studio said the production had the following impact:

invested in 441 Georgia-based businesses

hired 3,861 cast and crew members

paid more than $43.6 million in wages

In addition, the production crew spent the following:

$10.5 million on lighting and electrical equipment

$4.5 million on hardware and lumber

$3.5 million on transportation and vehicle rentals

$2.8 million on local hotels, lodging, and catering

$1.5 million on location fees and permits

$1 million on visual effects and post-production

The studio announced the figures associated with the film Tuesday at a community screening of Superman at The Plaza Theatre in Atlanta.

Attending the community screening were members of the crew, representatives from the small businesses who played a role in the production, local lawmakers, as well as representatives with the Motion Picture Association, Georgia Film and Entertainment Office and DC Studios.

“We were thrilled for Georgia to play a leading role in the latest telling of this iconic character,” said Lee Thomas, Deputy Commissioner of the Georgia Film and Entertainment Office. “Superman’s production showcased the state’s extensive talent pool and infrastructure all while creating high-paying jobs, uplifting local businesses, and empowering the next generation of heroes. When our entertainment sector is thriving, the sky’s truly the limit.”

“This production is a major win for our state,” said Kelsey Moore, executive director of the Georgia Screen Entertainment Coalition. “The culmination of smart policy and a competitive tax credit program brought millions in local spending to small businesses in dozens of counties and employed thousands of hardworking, highly skilled Georgians. Superman underscores the value behind shaping stories seen worldwide — and reinforces Georgia’s ability to do just that.”

