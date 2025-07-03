Metropolis or Atlanta? ‘Superman’ coming to life after being filmed in Georgia

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — After filming at a metro Atlanta film studio for nearly a year, “Superman” is about to hit the big screen.

The Man of Steel is back to fighting crime, and this time he did it about 30 miles outside of Atlanta.

Channel 2’s Karyn Greer visited Trilith Studios in Fayetteville, the largest production studio in North America, and spoke to the CEO about all the massive projects undertaken there.

“We’ve done a lot of big films, a lot of the Marvel movies, like ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Endgame.’ We recently finished Mr. Coppola, Francis Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis,’ and, of course, ‘Superman,’" CEO Frank Patterson said.

Patterson said he’s proud to be part of the latest rendition of the iconic superhero.

“It’s incredible. So you’re talking about one of the greatest storytellers of our time, [director] James Gunn, making a movie about one of the biggest mythical characters in our culture,” he described. “So we, needless to say, we were very excited about supporting it, and it was a heavy lift, as you might imagine.”

But if you’re hoping to see anything that looks familiar, Patterson you’ll see much more of Superman’s home, the fictional Metropolis, than Atlanta.

Some of the film’s stars hit the red carpet in midtown Atlanta earlier this week to get people excited about the film.

“There’s so much humor, there’s action, there is real heart and there’s love. I think audiences are going to walk away feeling really satisfied, really happy and honestly, you’re going be able to see it more than once because there’s just so much to it,” said actor Anthony Carrigan, who plays Metamorpho.

“To shoot this movie was very, very exciting. I have never been a part of something where it’s a huge ensemble and every role is significant because James cares about his universe and the details,” said actress Isabela Merced, who plays Hawkgirl.

David Corenswet stars as Superman and his journalist alter ego, Clark Kent. Rachel Brosnahan and Nicholas Hoult take on the iconic roles of journalist and love interest Lois Lane and villain Lex Luthor.

“Superman” opens in theaters nationwide on July 11.

