Another customer says pet crematory company ignored her: ‘I knew then ... I’m not getting ashes’

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Another metro Atlanta pet owner says she was ignored for weeks by a local pet crematory regarding receiving her pet’s ashes.

Lyn Livingston contacted Channel 2 investigative reporter Ashli Lincoln after seeing an earlier investigation into Fur-Ever Petuary, LLC, a company already accused by another customer of failing to return a pet’s ashes in a timely manner.

Livingston said her concerns deepened when the company suddenly arranged to deliver ashes only after Channel 2 Action News Investigates first report aired.

For weeks, she said the company left her with no updates, no answers.

Lincoln found that while tracing multiple listed business addresses connected to Fur-Ever Petuary, there was no physical location for the business.

Lincoln visited three locations associated with the company -- a midtown coffee shop, an empty storefront in Jonesboro, and a dormant site in College Park -- and found no visible signs of an operating pet cremation business.

Livingston said she hired Fur-Ever Petuary after her 8-year-old Yorkie, Sage, died.

“He picked her up in just a bag,” Livingston said.

She said she paid the company on April 3 and was told Sage’s ashes would be delivered April 10.

But text messages show Livingston repeatedly asked for updates and received little to no response.

In one exchange dated April 6, Livingston asked for an update. The company replied with a single word: “Hey.”

She said the promised delivery date passed with no ashes and no communication.

After seeing Channel 2 Action News’ first investigation involving another customer, Livingston sent the company an angry message accusing it of taking advantage of grieving pet owners.

“I was just like, ‘Oh wow, I really got scammed,’” Livingston said.

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She said the company responded immediately. A worker told her he could deliver Sage’s ashes within 30 minutes that same day.

“That quick turnaround, like obviously I knew then. I’m like, I’m not getting ashes,” Livingston said.

Livingston recorded the meeting on her cellphone and asked the worker how she could confirm the ashes were Sage’s.

In the video, the worker told her the company would provide a certificate verifying the cremation.

Livingston said she has still not received that certificate.

She also said the worker’s voice matched the same man Lincoln had previously questioned by phone about the company’s licensing.

“It is registered with the state — it’s an entity of businesses, ma’am,” the man told Lincoln.

However, Georgia state business records continue to show no active registration for Fur-Ever Petuary, LLC.

Instead of directly answering questions about licensing, the company emailed Lincoln screenshots of Google search results referencing general business license processing and animal cremation timelines.

The company also told Channel 2 Action News it uses a third-party cremation provider but declined to identify that facility.

Livingston said the ashes she received were handed over in a plastic bag and did not appear credible.

“That’s not my child in that bag. It’s not,” she said.

DeKalb County police confirmed they are actively investigating Fur-Ever Petuary, LLC in another case.

In Georgia, the Department of Agriculture does not regulate licensing or inspections of pet crematories. Zoning approval for such operations is handled by local governments.

Lincoln found no pet crematory zoning approvals tied to the College Park, Atlanta, or Jonesboro addresses linked to the company.

Channel 2 Action News reached out again to Fur-Ever Petuary, LLC, for comment on Livingston’s claims and questions about where pets are cremated.

The company sent a series of emails stating it provided Livingston with her pet’s ashes.

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