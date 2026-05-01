Bomb squad investigation shuts down I-85 lanes in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police have shut down multiple lanes on Interstate 85 southbound for a bomb squad investigation.

Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields reports three right lanes are shut down at the North Druid Hills Road exit. Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach just arrived at the scene, where the DeKalb County Police bomb squad has deployed one of its robot units.

Police have not released other details at this time.

Get the latest Triple Team Traffic’s alternate routes, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

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