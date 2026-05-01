MARTA ‘Better Breeze’ system goes live this weekend. Why old Breeze cards won’t work

ATLANTA — MARTA will fully transition to its new “Better Breeze” tap-and-go payment system across most of its stations on Saturday.

The new fare payment system means customers no longer have to purchase Breeze cards and can head straight to the fare gates. But it also means the old silver Breeze Cards will not work after Friday.

Customers who have fares stored on the old cards have to transfer them to a new account.

We’ll walk you through how the new fare system works, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m.

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MARTA says the updated fare system will make it easier for travelers and easier to handle big crowds and big events.

“No figuring out what tickets you need to buy, no standing at the ticket vending machine,” MARTA Assistant General Manager Nevin Grinnell told Channel 2 Consumer Investigator Justin Gray.

Any gates or stations that have not transitioned to the new system will keep fare gates open but customers are still encouraged to tap. MARTA says construction at the remaining stations will be complete by the World Cup in June.

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