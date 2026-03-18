Long wait times at Atlanta airport persist amid TSA funding fight

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The frustration of TSA workers can be seen in the long lines at Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Tuesday. They’re calling out sick, leading to fewer workers to process the many travelers. TSA workers haven’t paid in weeks because of the government shutdown.

“We do we just have to wait,” flier Shelly Redland told Channel 2’s Candace McCowan.

The lines reached baggage claim again Tuesday morning. And while the wait times dipped for a while, around lunch time they climbed to 129 minutes. This follows delays the past several days.

“The TSA workers cannot be expected to work forever without pay. They’ll continue to call in sick, they’ll going to continue to drop off and the lines are going to get longer,” said Aviation Expert John Nance.

Complicating air travel further is the Monday’s storm system that impacted many travelers.

“We drove up from Florida because they didn’t have any flights out of Fort Lauderdale,” said Melvin Carter Jr., who was trying to get home to Virginia with his family.

Delta also still dealing with weather impacts, requesting a ground stop for Delta flights Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Delta told Channel 2 Action News the stops were in an effort to help manage the flow of traffic, prevent congestion and slow morning arrivals after the storm.

Travelers are juggling all of it to get to their front door. “Keep calm, that’s the only way I’m going to get home,” said Carter.

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