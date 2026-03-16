Over 1,000 flights delayed or canceled at Atlanta airport, long TSA wait times

ATLANTA — Hundreds of flights have been delayed or canceled at the world’s busiest airport. Travelers are also reporting longer than normal security lines.

Flight Aware shows at least 789 flights have been delayed and another 312 flights have been canceled at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. In a statement posted at 9:10 a.m., airport officials said the longer wait times are because of the weather and partial government shut down.

We’re working to get answers for travelers, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:00 p.m.

The airport’s website currently shows at least 90 minutes wait times for the main checkpoint area; however, officials said that time feature is having technical issues.

“Travelers are encouraged to allow

extra time for security screening and arrive at least three hours ahead of their flights. We appreciate our passengers’ patience while we work to resolve the issue.”

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Please continue to monitor our official social channels for any additional information. Safe travels. ✈️ pic.twitter.com/OeVL0rMoOP — Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) March 16, 2026

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