Airport officials tell travelers to prepare for 3, 4 hour security waits, depending on destination

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Ongoing delays with airport security lines, resulting from an ongoing partial government shutdown, are reported to be as long as five hours.

Channel 2’s Bryan Mims was at Hartsfield-Jackson earlier, where some travelers said they’d been waiting as long as five hours.

On the official site for Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, attempting to open the webpage starts with a notice that domestic travelers should prepare for a three or more hour delay and arrive accordingly.

For international travelers, the airport said to prepare for a four or more hour delay.

The usual delay tracker for security lines at Hartsfield-Jackson, which typically displays delays in minutes based on which terminal, is not displaying terminals, only sharing the following message:

“Due to current federal conditions, passengers are advised to allow at least 3 hours or more for domestic and 4 or hours or more for international screenings. Allow additional time for checked baggage,” the airport says online.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to airport officials for updates on the wait times and to see if any accommodations would be offered to travelers impacted by multiple hour delays.

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