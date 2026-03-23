Travelers waiting for hours in TSA security lines are missing flights

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The partial government shutdown have led to long lines and confusion for passengers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, and some people aren’t able to make their flights.

The airport’s website is no longer listing wait times. Airport officials are telling people to get there at least four hours early.

A live look at the airport lines and how long the wait times are Monday morning, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m.

Lines have been wrapped around the Atlanta airport so far you could barely find the start.

“All the way at those doors, at the end of the building, like so far away,” traveler Cailyn Cole said.

Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers saw a lot of tears and felt the passengers’ frustration for WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. Rogers also spoke to a Delta worker, who said they have had so many people miss their flights.

0 of 13 TSA Delays Frustrations are surging at the world’s busiest airport. Many TSA agents are off the job because they’re not getting paid while the shutdown stretches on. (Source: WSBTV) TSA lines Passengers waiting to board their flights said the waits are inexcusable and outrageous. (Source: WSBTV) Water TSA line An Atlanta airport worker offers passengers waiting in line water at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. (Source: WSBTV) TSA lines Travelers are having to spend a long time on their feet before they reach their gates at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Sunday, March 22. (Source: WSBTV) TSA lines Travelers are waiting in line to pass through security Sunday, March 22. Currently, members of Congress are at an impasse on funding for the Department of Homeland Security, which ICE and TSA are parts of. (Source: WSBTV) TSA Travelers wait in line at Atlanta airport Sunday, March 22. Right now, 30% to 40% of TSA agents at the Atlanta airport have called out of work in recent days and some have quit altogether. Travelers say the shutdown ends, and soon. (Source: WSBTV) TSA lines Hours in line are trying travelers' patience on Sunday, March 22. “Due to current federal conditions, passengers are advised to allow at least 3 hours or more for domestic and 4 or hours or more for international screenings. Allow additional time for checked baggage,” the airport says online. (Source: WSBTV) Hartsfield-Jackson Hurry up and wait: Extremely long lines greet travelers March 22, 2026. (Source: WSBTV) Hartsfield-Jackson Hurry up and wait: Extremely long lines greet travelers March 22, 2026. (Source: WSBTV) TSA PreCheck Hartsfield Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is a waiting station Sunday, March 22. (Source: WSBTV) Crowds at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport Crowds at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Sunday, March 22, 2026. Lines are up to five hours, according to reports.

TSA workers haven’t seen a paycheck in three weeks now as the partial government shutdown continues. And the Atlanta airport says around 30 to 40% of agents have called out in the past few days.

“I understand. They got to make a living,” Byron Pate said.

President Donald Trump says he’s deploying ICE agents to airports Monday morning. Mayor Andre Dickens confirmed they’d be coming to the airport to help with line management and crowd control.

“TSA agents are law enforcement. They know how to pat people down. They know how to run the x-ray machines because they are, again, under homeland security with TSA. So if we can bring in other assets and tools to assist TSA to get rid of these lines,” Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said.

Passengers who Rogers talked to aren’t on board.

“Maybe you just allow our TSA agents to just get paid, and negotiate all your other things later, but this should be something that never gets shutdown,” said Julie Spade.

On Sunday, people said on top of standing for hours, it was hard even taking care of basic needs like using the bathroom or getting food.

“I’m on medication, and I’m already feeling dizzy and faint,” one traveler said.

And of course, people are worried about missing flights.

“I live in Idaho My flight leaves at 8, surgery at 6 in the morning. My flight in Boise gets in at 2 in the morning, so tensions is kind of high. ... It’s sort of a survival of the fittest situation right now, and it’s sort of a nightmare,” a traveler said.

Dickens says they’re also trying to support TSA staff. They’re giving them two meal vouchers a shift, free parking and free MARTA passes.

And just to note, if you’re trying to find alternate travel, rental cars are all out at the airport, but people have seen Amtrak tickets available.

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