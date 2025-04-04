Channel 2 will use a double box during NCAA women’s title game if there is severe weather

People watching the NCAA women’s basketball national championship Sunday on Channel 2 may see an interruption if there is a tornado warning or other severe weather event.

Severe Weather Team 2 says storms Sunday may have damaging winds, lightning and possibly isolated spin-up tornadoes.

To ensure people’s safety, we will use a double box to provide urgent information on severe weather while also showing the game.

Severe Weather Team 2 will appear in one box with the sound on. In the second box, the matchup will play on with no sound.

This will allow us to keep you informed of dangerous conditions, even during one of the biggest games of the year.

Coverage of the NCAA women’s basketball national championship begins at 2 p.m. on Channel 2.

