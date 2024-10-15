Pitcher Perfect! GA breweries serve up big at nation’s largest beer competition

DENVER, Colo. — From exceptional quality to creativity, several Georgia breweries were recognized at the Great American Beer Festival over the weekend.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The festival, held in Denver, Colorado celebrates excellence in brewing across the U.S. The competition includes a judging process, featuring over 8,803 beers from 1,869 breweries and cideries across 102 categories.

The Georgia Craft Brewers Guild said the state’s craft breweries stood out for their exceptional quality and creativity.

“We are incredibly proud of our Georgia breweries for their outstanding achievements at GABF,” said Joseph Cortes, Executive Director of the Georgia Craft Brewers Guild. “These awards underscore the dedication of Georgia’s brewers to producing world-class beer and their vital contributions to local economies and communities across the state.”

TRENDING STORIES:

The breweries brought home eight medals in various categories.

Below are the Georgia breweries that were recognized:

Creature Comforts, Athens, GOLD Medal: “Classic City Lager”, American Pilsener

Awkward Brewing, Fayetteville, SILVER Medal: “East of Line Kriek”, Belgian Fruit Beer

Monday Night Brewing, Atlanta, SILVER Medal: “Madrigal”, Wood- and Barrel-Aged Sour Beer

Silver Bluff Brewing Company, Brunswick, SILVER Medal: “River Delta Czech Pils”, Bohemian-Style Pilsener

StillFire Brewing, Suwanee, SILVER Medal: “College Dropout”, Contemporary American-Style Lager

Cherry Street Brewing, Cumming, BRONZE Medal: “That Coconut Porter”, Field Beer

Creature Comforts, Athens, BRONZE Medal: “10th Anniversary Barleywine”, Wood- and Barrel-Aged Strong Strong Beer

RockSolid Brewing Co., Ball Ground, BRONZE Medal: “Beauty is in the Rye of the Beholder”, Rye Beers

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group