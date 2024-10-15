Early voting begins in Georgia. Here’s where to find your nearest polling locations

GEORGIA — Early voting for the November election begins today in Georgia and will continue through Friday, Nov. 1.

Early voting takes place Monday through Friday and some locations will be open on the second and third Saturdays before election day.

Unlike on election day, you don’t have to vote at an assigned polling location for early voting.

You can vote at any early voting location in your county.

To find early voting locations in your county, visit the Secretary of State’s website, select the Nov. 5 election in the drop-down menu, and then your county of residence.

When you arrive at your early voting location, you’ll need to have a valid photo ID like a driver’s license, passport, or voter identification card with you.

If you need assistance voting, you can bring a family member or friend to help you fill in the ballot.

If you can’t vote early or in person on election day, you can request an absentee ballot to vote by mail.

