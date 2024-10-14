Cobb Sheriff: ‘I probably should have just drove off,’ facing controversy over Burger King order

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens has faced criticism following the release of body camera footage showing multiple deputies responding to a Burger King over a wrong order dispute.

The video, shared by his opponent David Cavender, raises concerns about the usage of law enforcement resources.

Channel 2 Action News spoke with both Owens and Cavender to gather details on the incident.

Owens told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell that he was in plain clothes and did not identify himself as the sheriff.

He described calling the situation in as a non-priority matter but admitted that it could have been handled differently. It’s reported that three deputies arrived at the scene with sirens on.

“It was about the wrong order, and it would make my wife sick. If she ate mayo she would get sick, so we clearly explained that to him,” Owens said in an exclusive interview discussing the incident, which took place in 2023.

He mentioned that when his wife received an incorrect order containing an ingredient, she is allergic to, he sought assistance from the restaurant’s management.

Owens recounted asking for either a resolution or a refund, both of which the Burger King manager allegedly denied.

“When he refused, I asked, ‘Well can we get our money back?’ He also refused and slammed the door, the drive-thru window,” Owens stated.

“Why did you feel it was necessary to call a deputy out for an issue at Burger King?” Newell asked Owens.

“I thought the best thing to do was to call a deputy. In hindsight, I probably should have just drove off and took the bad service and left and came back another day,” Owens said.

“Thinking about it now you wouldn’t have done that?” Newell asked Owens.

“Thinking about it now, in hindsight, again I apologize to any of the citizens of Cobb County that this has affected negatively as well as my office,” Owens said.

Cavender, who is running against, criticized Owens’ actions as an abuse of power.

“You shouldn’t use that position to make any citizen, whether on or off duty, feel unsafe. Especially when they have to lock themselves in the business,” Cavender said.

He also raised concerns about the misuse of multiple deputies.

“You’re going to tie up multiple deputies that should be serving the citizens of Cobb County when instead they are coming here because you were unable to navigate the turbulent waters of ordering fast food,” Cavender said.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to Burger King for comment but has yet to receive a response. The assistant manager stated that Owens cursed and raised his voice, prompting them to lock the doors.

