‘That’s who Wanda was’: Host remembers generosity of beloved radio personality Wanda Smith

ATLANTA — Tributes are pouring in across metro Atlanta for radio legend Wanda Smith, renowned for her decades-long career on the airwaves.

Smith died over the weekend. Her cause of death has not been released.

Known both as a comedian and a cherished figure in local radio, Smith spent years captivating audiences and giving back to the community.

Smith made appearances in two of Tyler Perry’s “Madea” movies and a holiday film. But in Atlanta, Smith is best known for her extensive tenure on the radio.

Smith shared her passion for helping people in an interview discussing her 20 years on Atlanta radio. Known for her infectious laughter and positive energy, she was recognized as one of “Atlanta’s Happiest People” by Atlanta Magazine.

Using her platform for good, she often focused on giving back to children and families in need.

“It’s not about radio; it’s about me helping people—that’s what makes me different. I’m a woman of my word,” Smith said in a previous interview.

Toni Moore, a host at Kiss 104.1′s Morning Show, spoke about her personal experience with Smith.

Moore met Smith in 2009 when she moved to Atlanta and was struggling to find housing. Smith generously offered Moore a place to stay, despite not knowing her.

“She was one of the first people that I met and I was struggling. And I would come into work every day and she would say ‘Have you found a place to live yet? Are you still in that hotel?’” Moore said. “And one day she was like, ‘You know what, cut it out. You can move into my house.’ And I thought … it was the nicest. She did not know me. She did not know me at all, and she was willing to open up her home to me. But that’s who Wanda was.”

Thanks to Smith’s kindness, Moore was able to flourish in her radio career.

Many others have shared similar sentiments about Smith, highlighting her generosity and her inspirational role in the community.

