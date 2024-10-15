Is Buc-ee’s eyeing a Georgia city for its next location?

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Gas station and travel center Buc-ee’s and its iconic beaver mascot are spreading across the Southeast and gaining a following along the way.
The Development Authority of Monroe County told WGXA that the goal is to build a 74,000-square-foot Buc-ee’s just off of I-75.
The store would be larger than the current location in Fort Valley about 30 miles away.
It’s expected to bring 100,000 people to the area every week.
The Development Authority said the store is expected to have 120 gas pumps, 71 restrooms and create around 200 jobs.
This would be Buc-ee’s fourth location in Georgia after locations in Adairsville and Fort Valley. Another location is being built in Brunswick.
