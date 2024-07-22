Buc-ee’s starts construction on largest GA location, sets tentative opening day

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — You may notice a large construction project off Interstate 95 near Brunswick if you’re traveling along the Georgia coast. It’s a project you’ll want to keep an eye on if you’re a fan of Buc-ee’s.

The popular travel center chain officially began construction this month on its new location off I-95 and Ga. 99 in Brunswick.

Savannah Morning News shared new photos of the project on Friday. Buc-ee’s also told the newspaper that it set a tentative opening date for June 2, 2025.

Buc-ee’s is building a 74,000 square-foot location with 120 fuel pumps, making it the largest location in the state. Channel 2′s sister station Action News Jax first learned about the new development back in July 2022. Buc-ee’s confirmed the project in 2023.

The location will bring more than 200 full-time jobs to the area with pay starting above the minimum wage. Employees will get full benefits, three weeks of paid vacation and 6% matching 401k.

The store will be the third Buc-ee’s in Georgia along with Calhoun and Macon–Warner Robins metro area.

